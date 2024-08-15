Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 7:35

The São Paulo state network fell in the education quality ranking at all levels of education: elementary (1st to 9th grade) and high school, according to data from the Basic Education Development Index (IDEB) released this Wednesday, the 14th. The São Paulo government says that the results reinforce the previous diagnosis that pointed to a learning gap and claims to be adopting measures to improve it. The capital also had a negative result and also claims to have already adopted reinforcement measures.

In the initial years of elementary school, the State of São Paulo occupied second place in the ranking in 2019. In 2023, it rose to sixth place; in the final years, the State of São Paulo was the leader in 2019 and fell to sixth place in 2023. In secondary school, it was the 5th best in 2019 and fell to 8th place last year.

The comparison of the results with the period before the pandemic (2019) is due to the fact that, in 2021, the index results were below expectations, deviating from the evolution curve, due to the effects of remote teaching on learning. In the initial years, the score of the São Paulo network was 6.2. The leader was Ceará, which obtained a score of 7.7. Paraná, Goiás, Espírito Santo and Piauí were also ahead. In 2019, only Paraná had surpassed the São Paulo state schools in this stage.

In the final years, São Paulo lost the leadership position it held with Goiás (which maintained the leadership in this stage and in secondary school) to reach sixth place last year. During this period, the score varied from 5.2 to 5.1, while the Goiás state network grew from 5.2 to 5.5. In secondary school, the São Paulo score varied from 4.3 in 2019 to 4.2 in 2023. While five years ago the São Paulo network occupied fifth place, last year seven state networks were ahead of the São Paulo schools.

According to the São Paulo State Department of Education (Seduc-SP), “the results of the 2023 edition of Ideb reinforce the diagnosis made by the state government at the beginning of the administration, which points to a learning gap and the need to implement measures to recover the accumulated deficit”. And it says that the main actions to recover this deficit were implemented since the second half of last year, citing: support for literacy at the right age, semiannual recovery with a focus on learning recovery, expansion of continuing education courses for teachers, reduction in the number of training itineraries, increase in the time allocated in the curriculum to learning Portuguese and Mathematics, expansion of the technical education itinerary and improvement of mechanisms for monitoring school performance.

Capital

The initial years of elementary school in the municipal school system of São Paulo have worsened in relation to the pre-pandemic level. The score on the test administered by the Ministry of Education (MEC) to 5th grade classes was 5.6, on a scale of 0 to 10. In 2019, the score was 6. In the final years of elementary school, municipal education in São Paulo, measured in a test administered to 9th grade classes, remained stagnant in the same comparison, maintaining a score of 4.8. City governments mainly take care of the first years of elementary school, from 1st to 5th grade, while the last years, from 6th to 9th grade, are shared with state governments.

Thus, São Paulo was left out of the list of the best capitals in both age groups – in 14th place in the initial years and in 11th place in the final years. The city also did not reach the goals that the ministry had set for 2021 – reaching 6.2 points in the initial years and 6 in the final years of elementary school. The best capital in Brazil in municipal education, in the first years of elementary school, is Goiânia, with a score of 6.5; and in recent years, it is Teresina, with 5.8 points. The capital with the worst score, both in the first and final years, is Natal.

Among the capitals, 8 showed improvements in the quality of the initial years of elementary school in municipal schools and one had the same result. In the final years, of the 22 capitals evaluated, 10 improved and 4 remained stable. In relation to the target set for 2021, only 10 capitals achieved the desired grade in the initial years and five in the final years. The results show that, although the final years of elementary school showed greater improvement, when compared to the initial years, they are still further away from the target.

When contacted, the City of São Paulo, through the Municipal Department of Education (SME), reported that it is committed to reinforcing the learning process “due to the effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected students’ school and social lives.” “It is worth remembering that 2023 was the first year in which the test was carried out with all students in the classroom after the pandemic.”

The SME claims, in response to what it intends to do, that it has organized continuous recovery actions in the classroom for all students, parallel recovery in the afternoon for those who need it, teacher training, active search and use of teaching materials. “The Financial Resources Transfer Program (PTRF) is also an ally in ensuring environments that are favorable to learning. This year, we intend to reach 100% of the amounts transferred in relation to the year 2020. It will be around R$600 million.” (CONTRIBUTED BY CAIO POSSATI)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.