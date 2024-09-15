Air quality in the capital of São Paulo is classified as “good”; it was designated “unhealthy” from September 9 to 13, when it was at the top of the ranking

São Paulo left the top 10 cities with the worst air in the world this Sunday (September 15, 2024). The capital of São Paulo was the capital with the worst air in the world from Monday (September 9) to Friday (September 13). On Saturday, the quality improved, but remained in the ranking in 4th place.

The air in the city this Sunday is considered “good”. It was classified “unhealthy” during the period in which São Paulo was at the top of the Swiss website’s ranking IQAir.

At 11 am this Sunday (15.Sep.2024), the air quality index in São Paulo was 30 AQI with a pollutant concentration in the atmosphere of 5 µg/m³. The value is within the recommended by the annual guideline of WHO (World Health Organization).

On Wednesday (11.Sep), one of the worst days in terms of pollution in the capital of São Paulo, the air quality index reached 184 AQI with a concentration of particulate matter of 102 µg/m³. This is 20.4 times the level recommended by the WHO.

Brazil is experiencing an increase in fire outbreaks. In addition, there is a historic drought, with the worst dry spell in 44 years, according to the Cemaden (National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters), linked to the MCTI (Ministry of Science and Technology).

Although air quality in São Paulo has the best IQAir status, in the capital of Rondônia, Porto Velho, the situation is still “very unhealthy”. The city’s index is 263 AQI with a pollutant concentration of 188.5 µg/m³. This value is 37.7 times higher than that recommended by the WHO. On Saturday (14.Sep), Porto Velho reached 664 AQI.

Brazil in flames

Brazil recorded 2,431 fire outbreaks on Saturday (September 14). The data comes from the BDQueimadas system of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), released this Sunday (September 15). The Amazon region accounts for the largest share of occurrences, with 1,808 – or 74.4%.

September has already seen 55,517 fire outbreaks. In 2024, there will be 182,568 such occurrences.