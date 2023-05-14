Petistas had 5 trips with official commitments to the capital of São Paulo and two without a published agenda

Largest electoral college in Brazil, São Paulo is the state most visited by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in his 3rd term. The petista lived in Estado with the first lady Janja before they moved to the Alvorada Palace. In all, the president made 5 trips with official commitments to the capital of São Paulo and two without a published agenda.

In addition to having a home in the capital, the State of São Paulo was where Lula built his political cradle, when he made a career as a metallurgist and later a union leader, in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC Paulista region.

In São Paulo, Lula lost the election. But in 2022 she had many more votes than Fernando Haddad (PT) in 2018. The State, with Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, was essential for the new PT ascension to the Planalto.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) lost the election mainly because its combined performance in the 3 largest states in the Southeast (São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro) was much worse than in 2018. If it had not been abandoned by the 11.4% of southeastern voters in São Paulo, Rio and Minas, would have been re-elected.

Lula won nationally with an advantage of just 2.1 million votes. In short, she won not because “exploded in the Northeast”. Of course, the Northeastern vote was vital for the PT. But without Bolsonaro’s fall in his main stronghold, Lula would not win.

Other States

In 2nd place in ranking of the president’s trips, is the State of Bahia, where Lula has been 4 times. Of these, two trips were during the Carnival holiday.

Born in the municipality of Garanhuns, in the interior of Pernambuco, the Northeast is the region in which Lula has the most allies administering the States. It was the region in which he had his best performance in the 2022 elections: received 66.76% of the valid votes in the 1st round and 69.34% in the 2nd round, defeating the then president, Bolsonaro.

In Bahia, the most populous Federation unit in the Northeast, the PT elected the governor Jeronimo Rodrigues (PT-BA). Lula made doubles with him to announce social programs. in all squid accounts for 9 trips to northeastern states.

Northeast and Southeast

Lula has prioritized trips to the Northeast and Southeast, the two most populous regions in the country. In the 2022 elections, he won handily in the 1st and lost in the 2nd. South and Midwest –regions where Bolsonaro has broad support from the population and agribusiness– were left out of the question.

International Commitments

In January and April, Lula prioritized international commitments. And, in Brazil, he visited only 2 states in each of those months.

In all, the petista spent 19 days outside Brazil since the beginning of his term. From January 1st to May 13th, the President traveled to 8 countries in South America, North America, Asia and Europe. Lula also has a planned trip to Japan for May 19.

In addition to Japan, the president should visit 5 more countries. Of these, 2 have already been visited: Argentina and the United States.

