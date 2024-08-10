Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/08/2024 – 18:54

Rescue teams have removed 50 of the 62 bodies of victims of the accident involving Voepass Linhas Aéreas (formerly Passaredo) flight 2283, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday afternoon (9). The confirmation was made by the government of the state of São Paulo, in the 5 pm bulletin this Saturday (10). Between firefighters and experts, 50 professionals are mobilized in the rescue.

Of the bodies removed, 37 were sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in São Paulo. The others will arrive in the next few hours. Vinhedo, where the ATR-72 turboprop plane crashed, is about 75 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo.

The dead are 34 men and 28 women. Two bodies have already been identified through fingerprint examination. Due to the large number of victims, the IML central unit is operating continuously and exclusively to identify the victims of the plane crash. There are 40 professionals, including doctors, forensic dentistry, anthropology and radiology teams.

Direction

Other incidents that would be handled on site are being directed to IML units in the east and west zones.

Voepass confirmed that four foreigners are among the victims, three Venezuelans and one Portuguese. According to the Portuguese government, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed solidarity with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and called Gracinda’s family. She was a university professor and was traveling with her husband.