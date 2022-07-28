São Paulo Futebol Clube is the first Brazilian football team to use cryptocurrencies as a payment method when hiring a player.

The virtual currencies were used in the signing of Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, announced as a reinforcement for the club this Tuesday (26). He was negotiated with Barfield, from Argentina, for US$ 6 million (R$ 31 million), including transaction fees and commissions, according to the Globo Esporte website.

The negotiation was made in a partnership between the Brazilian team and one of its sponsors, the bitso, cryptocurrency exchange. The currency used was USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin paired with the dollar.

The São Paulo club and Bitso had already announced the sale of tickets for games at the Morumbi stadium using cryptocurrencies as a form of payment within the fan partner program.