Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/17/2024 – 10:54

This Sunday (17), the capital of São Paulo faced the hottest dawn of the year, with an average of 23.8º C, reported the São Paulo Climate Emergency Management Center (CGE). The city had the highest absolute minimum temperature, which was recorded at the station found in the Sé sub-prefecture, in the center of the capital, where the temperature reached 26.5º C.

Until then, the highest minimum temperature had been recorded on Saturday (16), with an average of 23.1°C and an absolute of 25°C in the Santo Amaro region, in the south of São Paulo.

Due to the strong heat, São Paulo's Civil Defense is keeping the entire city on alert for high temperatures.

March has been a month of very heat and little rain in the city. According to CGE data, the month of March has so far accumulated 71.9 millimeters (mm) of rain, which corresponds to just 40.3% of the 178.5 mm expected for the month.

For this Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise rapidly in the capital, with temperatures reaching 35º C and a low humidity level of around 35%. Isolated showers may occur in the late afternoon and early evening. For tomorrow (18), thermometers should vary between a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 33°C. Between the end of the afternoon and the beginning of the evening, the spread of areas of instability causes rain in the form of showers, with points of moderate to strong intensity, lightning and localized gusts of wind.