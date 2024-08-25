From January 1st to August 24th there were 5,278 fires in the State; half of them were in the last 24 hours

This year, 5,278 fires were recorded in the State of São Paulo until this Saturday (August 24, 2024). It is the highest number of fires in the historical series of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research), started in 1998.

Half of the fires (49%) occurred in the last 24 hours. There were 2,621 fires from Friday (August 23) until Saturday night (August 24). The number is more than 7 times higher than the total number of records for the entire month of August last year (352).



The State Civil Defense has placed 34 cities on high alert for wildfires. Of these, 24 are facing active fire outbreaks. Low air humidity and a heat wave are increasing the risk of new outbreaks. Air quality in São Paulo has plummeted, with the sky over the capital taking on a reddish hue late Friday afternoon (August 23), an optical phenomenon caused by the refraction of sunlight in the dust and soot from the fires.

The government of Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) created a crisis office to manage monitoring and control actions for the situation. According to the Civil Defense Emergency Management Center (CGE), there are active fires in 30 cities, which is why a maximum alert for major fires was established.

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid this Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) that the government is willing to help the Government of São Paulo to alleviate the situation of the municipalities that are on high alert because of the fires that are ravaging the State.

The municipalities on maximum alert for fires are:

Aluminum;

Araraquara;

Bernardino de Campos;

Good Hope of the South;

Golden;

Iacanga;

Itapolis;

Itirapina;

Jau;

Lucélia;

Monte Alegre do Sul;

Blue Mountain Paulista;

New Granada;

Piracicaba;

Pirapora of Bom Jesus;

Surinam cherry trees;

Poloni;

Pompeii;

Headland;

President Epitacio;

Sabino;

Brine;

Saint Anthony of Joy;

Saint Anthony of Arancanguá;

Saint Bernard of the Field;

Saint Simon;

Little backlands;

Taquarituba;

Little tower; and

Ubarana.

CARE

In the face of dry days and poor air quality, the population is advised to adopt preventive measures. It is necessary to stay informed about pollution levels, avoid outdoor exercise during times of high sunlight, keep environments ventilated, and prioritize hydration and the consumption of fruits and vegetables. Special care should be taken with the elderly and children, watching for signs of dehydration and respiratory problems.