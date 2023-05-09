One month after launching the Identification Card for Persons with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (Ciptea), the government of São Paulo has already received more than 4,000 requests for the document, which aims to facilitate the identification of people with ASD, providing faster access to public services health, education and social assistance. The Romeu Mion Act of 2020 obliges states, the Federal District and municipalities to provide free identification.

According to the Secretary for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Marcos da Costa, an application is being studied by the folder to offer the digital version of the card, which works as an RG. “For now, the request must be made through the specific website or in person at the Poupatempo unit in Canindé, north zone. Gradually other units will also offer it.” The secretariat, he says, will create exclusive spaces for autistic care in the Poupatempo network, in addition to reference centers for diagnosis and treatment. But there is still no release date.

On April 2, on World Autism Awareness Day, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) committed to creating public policies in the area. The statement came two months after he vetoed a bill that made the report of autistic patients definitive because, as he wrongly justified, autism is a condition that can “pass”. The negative repercussions made Tarcísio correct himself and authorize his base in the Assembly to override the veto. The report thus became permanent.

HOW TO MAKE

To get the card, you must present the medical report and access ciptea.sp.gov.br. There, registration is made with personal data and the medical report and photo are presented. The secretary evaluates and, after approval, the request allows the download of the official document for printing at home.

Poupatempo in Canindé is the only one, for the time being, with this face-to-face service (Av. Cruzeiro do Sul, 1100, inside Shopping D). The process is validated by the attendant, with immediate delivery of the document. The requirements are the same.

Ciptea is valid for five years, but the family must keep their registration data up to date. When renewed, the identification number must be retained.

