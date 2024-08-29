The world of football continues to mourn the death of the Uruguayan Juan Manuel Izquierdo. His death was confirmed on Tuesday night, after fighting for his life in an intensive care unit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Left He collapsed in the middle of the round of 16 match National of Uruguay against the Sao Paulo Brazilian. The fact left his teammates and rivals in shock on the field, while in the stands of the Morumbi they prayed for him.

Upon arrival at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital In the emergency room, doctors resuscitated the player with a defibrillator after suffering a cardiac arrest. As the days went by, his health deteriorated, until this Tuesday the National of Uruguay confirmed the worst.

“With the deepest pain and shock in our hearts, the National Football Club cannounces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones,” the club said.

Tribute to Izquierdo in São Paulo

The death of Juan Manuel Izquierdo has plunged Uruguayan and South American football into mourning. People from different parts of the world have spoken out to send a heartfelt message to his family, his teammates and his friends.

In Sao Paulo, place where the unfortunate event took place, the fans of the São Paulo club had a moving gesture before their team’s match against Atlético Mineiro for the Brazilian Cup. During the team’s reception, they remembered Juan Manuel.

A hundred fans of the Sao Paulo They gathered outside the Morumbí stadium to support their players. During the reception, they lit blue flares to remember Izquierdo, who until a few days ago was a rival on the field.

The tricolor club did not stay behind and had a very noble gesture with the Uruguayan player. For the match of the Brazil Cup They will wear Izquierdo’s name above the number on their shirts, a tribute that is applauded by the world of football.

