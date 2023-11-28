At least 9 lines will be affected; Court ordered operation during peak hours and Tarcísio threatened to punish strikers

Employees of Subway, CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos), Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento do Estado de São Paulo), Fundação Casa and health and education employees will go on a unified strike this Tuesday (28.Nov.2023). A decision was taken on November 22, during the assembly, and was motivated by the privatizations proposed by the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

The initiative will affect the operation of at least 9 lines on the São Paulo metro network, excluding only lines operated by the private sector, which receive 4 times more funding than public lines: Line 4 – Yellow and Line 5 – Lilac, both of the subway, and Line 8 – Diamante and Line 9 – Esmeralda, both from CPTM.

The State government decreed an optional stop during the day, while City Hall suspended car rotation in the capital, in addition to increasing the fleet of buses in circulation. The subway workers’ union proposed releasing the turnstiles during the strike, but the proposal was vetoed by the state government.

The São Paulo government came to trigger Justice against the strike. The TRT-SP (Regional Labor Court of São Paulo) determined that Metrô, CPTM and Sabesp operate with at least 60% of staff during the strike. The strike will last 24 hours, with no chance of extension. This is the 3rd strike in the sector this year.

the Metro must operate at 80% strength during peak hours (from 6am to 9am and from 4pm to 7pm) and 60% at other times. If the decision is not complied with, the subway workers’ union will be subject to a daily fine of R$700,000;

CPTM must maintain 85% of its staff during peak hours (4 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 9 pm) and 60% during the remaining times. The fine for non-compliance is R$600,000;

Sabesp workers working in essential sanitation, treatment and water and sewage supply services must also make 70% of their workforce available. The daily fine for non-compliance is R$30,000.

São Paulo subway workers consider that the injunction violates the right to strike and the determination of the number of employees puts the population at risk. The group also said that it is working to overturn the decision. On the other hand, Tarcísio de Freitas Prometheus individually punish employees who maintain the strike.