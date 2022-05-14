A change of landscape is underway in middle and upper-middle class neighborhoods in São Paulo, and goes beyond the evident verticalization. Commerce continues at street level: no longer in houses adapted as stores, but on the ground floor of buildings. Among new apartments, one of the main trends is to be compact: there were 250 thousand launches between 2014 and 2020. On the other hand, corporate buildings, so associated with São Paulo, are rarer, a movement that some experts see as no return.

Among the most sought after addresses by the market are Jardins (central region), Pinheiros (west) and Vila Mariana (south). The change tends to bring a new profile to the neighborhood – like the younger public, singles and couples without children, in addition to attracting more commerce and services. For most of the new residents, it is an opportunity to live closer to work and downtown – acquiring larger properties in central neighborhoods is unfeasible for young people. On the other hand, former residents fear worsening traffic and noise pollution in areas, many of which had a more residential profile.

There was a boom in studios and small apartments for the middle and upper classes (up to 45 m²), launched mainly after 2019 and not completed, according to a survey by USP engineers and architects. For this reason and for the fact that several of the properties already delivered have been sold, but are still without a resident, the transformation is felt gradually. With the end of the isolation brought about by the pandemic, former residents also cite a greater sense of insecurity, amid the profusion of construction sites on the streets. For specialists, the question is whether there will be adherence to compact housing or whether expectations will be frustrated, with buildings full of apartments waiting for tenants.

The rise in compacts is catapulted by a 2016 decree related to the Zoning Law, which allows classifying them as “non-residential”. Regardless of whether they function as a “lodging or housing service” in practice, the categorization gives access to stimuli from the Master Plan (from 2014) – the units may not be counted in the built-up area (i.e., be built “for free”, with no fees usually charged) in some cases.

From 2016 to 2020, 64 “mixed” buildings with non-residential kitchenettes and residential apartments were launched, says the USP study, guided by Professor João Meyer, with data from the Brazilian Heritage Studies Company (Embraesp). The account does not include “economic” properties, up to R$240,000, sometimes equally small – of these, 211,100 were launched from 2014 to 2020. Most new studios and micro-apartments are concentrated in upscale neighborhoods in the South and west. There is still a significant number in Santana (north) and in part of the east, especially in Tatuapé. About half are around subway and train stations and bus lanes, areas with legal incentives for population growth.

Reduced footage is a trend in foreign metropolises, in the most valued areas. In 2021, a video of a resident of New York went viral for the size of the house, in which the bathroom sink was next to the kitchen counter. This year, an article in The New York Times raised the question “Do I really need a bathroom?”, about the experience of a decent-sized apartment with a shared bathroom. São Paulo, in practice, is far from this situation, as it is still considered low density.

MATCH BOX – Among the developers, in addition to the incentives of the Master Plan, there is a bet on compacts to redistribute parking spaces, which can be built without charging an additional fee only if limited to the same number of apartments. For example: the studio is sold without space for a car, and another unit, with more bedrooms, has two spaces.

In terms of behavior, companies speak of a growing public who lives alone and couples without children, open to solving everyday demands in common areas (such as laundry and terrace) and living in the neighborhood more actively, for which size would not be an issue. In addition, the format is adaptable for short-term housing (AirBnb), with a size similar to hotel rooms.

Market intelligence analyst Thais Carvalheiro, 34, is among those who purchased a compact apartment. For a year, she has lived in 34 m² in Cambuci, central region. “There is no way for a middle-class person to buy the first 60 m² apartment in the region. It’s unfeasible,” she justifies.

She even looked for options in the Sé, but the possibility of not having permanent neighbors (only guests on short-term platforms) put her off. Before moving, she hired an architect to optimize space – the TV, for example, can face both the bedroom (open with a sliding door) and the living room.

The idea is that the property is a first step and, in the medium term, can be sold to buy another, but not necessarily so much bigger. As she lives alone, she believes that the current size is sufficient. “If I lived with other people, then I wouldn’t have room for privacy, only in the bathroom.”

Compaction also impacts properties with more bedrooms. Sales manager Ana Albinati, 31, lives with her husband in a 34m² property, with 2 bedrooms, one converted into an office. Although she affectionately calls it a “matchbox” and chooses to receive up to five visitors at a time, she believes it is enough. “In our building, there are people with three children, with two Labradors, in these plants.”

Studios and one-bedroom compacts have especially attracted investors, even more so with the record interest rate reduction from 2018 to 2020. They are destined, in large part, for rent. This is the case of engineer Renato Oliveira, 47, who acquired two compact cars in four years, both for long-term lease. “I looked for noble regions (Jardins) and close to the center.”

SUPPLY AND DEMAND – João Meyer, from USP, recognizes the demand for compact cars, but considers that it is below the supply of new releases, even counting fixed housing and short-term rentals. “The vacancy will be huge.” He believes that the classification of this standard as “non-residential” should be reviewed. In practice, part of the micro-units classified as “non-residential” is sold as housing from the beginning and can even be modified later to increase the size.

“The real estate market essentially made studios to stay. The offer of residential properties, in fact, which will be rented for the person to live in, has increased. And that was not the purpose of the law (Master Plan), which was to generate more jobs (close to housing)”, he says. The review process has been stalled since Monday, after a preliminary decision considered the accessibility of the digital platform created by the City Hall to be insufficient.

For Antonio Claudio Fonseca, professor of Urbanism at Mackenzie, the proliferation of compacts also dialogues with the “change in the culture of living in the city”, which sees public space as a power to be used, and the drop in income of the population. “It has already happened and it is believed that it will accelerate a lot in the coming years. It’s a resumption of the 1940s episode, with kitchenettes.”

For Nabil Bonduki, a professor at USP who was rapporteur for the Master Plan at the Chamber, developers may exaggerate about compacts, but this will be regulated by the market. “Diversity of size and type of resident is not necessarily bad. Copan (building in República, downtown) has a kitchenette to four bedrooms, and everyone thinks it’s wonderful,” he says.

Due to the number of studio launches, Setin even returned land for developments that would only be paid for if they included micro-apartments. Founding partner of the developer, Antonio Setin believes that part of the companies in the sector have implemented compacts where there is no vocation for the profile. “The market was induced to make products like this, regardless of the real estate vocation”, he points out. “Just to have parking spaces.”

Also with part of the projects aimed at this sector, Vitacon assesses that more than half of the developer’s target audience is single, divorced, “expatriates living in São Paulo” and couples who have decided not to live together. “It’s a less child profile, more pet and more single public. Something that is here to stay”, describes the CEO, Ariel Frankel.

There are also the dissatisfied. Coordinator of the Pró-Pinheiros movement, publicist Rosanne Brancatelli, 59, calls the verticalization leveraged by the Master Plan “landscape destruction”, as it involves the demolition of houses and small buildings. “The problems for the future will be enormous”, she complains, citing the possible increase in traffic. “These are huge buildings on narrow streets.” Coletivo Pinheiros, with about 70 merchants, says that small establishments have been replaced by franchises in the face of expensive rents and the crisis generated by the pandemic.

“There must be densification in these regions, taking care not to mischaracterize areas of urban, cultural interest”, says Bonduki, who defends taking more advantage of the transport structure. “There is no point in spending billions on subway kilometers, millions per station, and having no return.”

CORPORATE – Exclusively commercial buildings, in turn, lose space. From 2012 to 2016, there were 732 new projects, compared to 249 in the following five years, says the Diagnosis of Application of the Master Plan released by the City Hall in April. The drop is 65%, covers all areas of the city and was started even before the pandemic, according to data from the City Hall.

Meyer points out that this sector depends on more geographically concentrated market niches and demands. “Corporate, high-tech real estate will always be in demand,” he says. The survey identified a jump from 91 to 456 mixed buildings launched – 401% more in ten years. But the distribution is uneven. The increase was 1031% in neighborhoods such as Vila Mariana and Pinheiros, and did not exceed 15% in the vicinity of subway stations further south on Line 5-Lilac, such as Giovanni Gronchi and Capão Redondo.