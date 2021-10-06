The State of São Paulo surpassed the mark of 60% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule. There are 27.6 million people fully immunized. The announcement was made by Governor João Doria (PSDB) this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021) at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

Among those over 18 years of age, the percentage of the population that has already received two doses or a single dose of the vaccine against covid is 77.8%.

According to João Gabardo, executive coordinator of the scientific committee for combating the pandemic in the State of São Paulo, he said that the portion of people who refused to take the vaccine is “insignificant” and that the State will probably reach 100% of the immune population.made.

According to Doria, 82% of the cities of São Paulo did not register any death by covid in the last week.

booster dose

Governor João Doria encouraged the application of the booster dose. To encourage the population to reinforce vaccination, nurse Mônica Calazans, the 1st person in Brazil to receive the vaccine against covid, received the 3rd dose live.

The president of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, applied the booster dose to the São Paulo State Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn.

The updated schedule for the application of the booster dose was released. Here is the application schedule for those who received the 2nd dose in April: