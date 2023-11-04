Governor stated that power outage interrupted generators and treatment plants in the State

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said that the State has around 1.5 million people without access to water as a result of the heavy rains that hit the area this Saturday (Nov 4, 2023).

Tarcísio stated that the lack of water is due to the interruption of the electricity supply. “It’s a problem that has repercussions in other areas. For example, if there is a power outage, the pumps and treatment plants end up not moving.”declared in an interview with CNN Brazil.

According to the governor, water supply will resume as the energy situation stabilizes in the State. At the time of the interview, he said there were 2.1 million people without electricity. The expectation is that electricity will return by Tuesday (Nov 7).

São Paulo concessionaires have approximately 400 people on the street trying to restore electricity, Tarcísio reported. “Companies are working hard to ensure that this [a volta da energia] can be done as quickly as possible.”.

Over the And either (National High School Examination), the governor stated that test sites with power outages should have power again by Sunday (Nov 5) when the test takes place. If they are not reconnected, they will receive generators.

“In principle, all schools will open tomorrow”, he declared. He reported that 84 of them were without electricity at the time of the interview.

If a test location is damaged to the point of not being able to host the Enem, the student who should be there will have to take the 2nd exam call at the beginning of December.

Tarcísio said he spoke with 3 federal government ministers this Saturday because of the situation in the State: Alexandre Silveira (Institutional Relations), Camilo Santana (Education) and Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy).

