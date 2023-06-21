Asks for a meeting of Finance Secretaries on an agreement to tax products from websites abroad

The São Paulo government asked for a view at the meeting of the make up (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District) from Tuesday (June 20, 2023) to the text of the agreement that will charge 17% of electronic purchases by companies abroad.

Comsefaz will meet again this Wednesday afternoon (June 21). It is possible that the agreement will advance again.

Without unanimity of the States there will be no decision on the subject. In early June, the committee communicated its intention to apply 17% ICMS on online purchases of products from companies abroad. But for that you need an agreement.

The São Paulo Treasury Department said in a note that the reason for requesting a view is to better assess the details involved in the proposal.

“São Paulo maintains its responsible posture of collaborating with solutions that improve the tax system. São Paulo is not against the merits of the proposal, but it is necessary to better analyze the legal and procedural aspects related to the implementation of the measure”, says the note.