Group linked to the PT says that the US puts “world peace at risk” and that “there is no conflict of interest between China and Latin America”

The FSP (Foro de São Paulo), a group of leftist organizations in Latin America, strongly attacks the US and praises China in a document released on Thursday (June 22, 2023). read the full (PDF – 306 KB). Also cited positively are Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which have authoritarian governments.

The group’s general secretary is the responsibility of the PT and is located at the party’s headquarters, in the central region of São Paulo. The 27th FSP meeting will be from June 29 to July 2, 2023 in Brasilia. The participation of the president is expected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The document attributes negative actions to North Americans in Latin America and other regions. “The US intends to reverse its decline and regain its former hegemonic status, in a desperate effort that jeopardizes world peace. Therein reside the fundamental threats to sovereignty, development and social justice that hang over the peoples of Our America.”, says the text.

The FSP document establishes a link between right-wing parties and the US. It ignores that the US president, Joe Biden, congratulated Lula on his electoral victory in 2022 on the night of the 2nd round (October 30, 2022).

“The right acts to maintain dominance and control of the region in defense of its political project, the result of its convergent interests with transnational capital, under the hegemony of the US government. The main objective, unabashedly expressed by representatives of the United States, is to maintain control of our natural resources.”, says the text.

benign china

China is considered a benign nation, according to the group: “Represents a factor of stability and balance for the LAC region [América Latina e Caribe], manifested in the defense of the principles of International Law, in particular the non-interference”.

According to the document, there are no risks in relations with the Chinese. “It can be said that there is no conflict of interest between China and Latin America and the Caribbean, as the People’s Republic of China has not attacked or illegally occupied any Latin American territory, has not imposed unilateral sanctions, has not promoted coups d’état or imposed military dictatorships.”.

O NDB, Banco dos Brics, which has Brazil and China as founders, is mentioned as an institution that can favor the development of Latin America. Dilma Rousseff presides over the bank since March. “The presence of Dilma Rousseff at the head of Banco dos Brics could have an important impact on the advancement of multipolarity and in favor of development policies in our region”, says the text.

pandemic response

The document cites the response to the pandemic as one of the examples of positive policy by the countries seen and benevolent manner. “Covid-19 has dramatically affected all of humanity, exposing the inhumane nature of the capitalist system and its neoliberal policies. At the same time, it meant a moral, scientific and resistance victory for Cuba which, despite the intensified blockade, produced its own vaccines and immunized its population, as well as China and Russia. These and other nations have cooperated in various ways with numerous peoples of the world in the fight against the pandemic, awakening sensitivity and solidarity among human beings.”.

ukraine war

One of the reasons for the war in Ukraine, according to the text, was the attempt to include the country in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a strategic alliance led by the USA. It is not an unprecedented assessment. Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said as much in 2012.

The text criticizes the global military action of the USA. “Today the empire strikes back with a reinforced strategy. It carries out the renewal of its system of domination, hegemony and control. It deepens expansionism, militarism and war, promotes genocide and the depredation of the environment”, states the document.

Risk with social networks

The document states that social networks are “an important space for public debate”, but which bring risk due to “polarization, extremism and fake news”. Again, the US is pointed out as the focus of the problem.

“Increasingly, user access to the Internet takes place through the algorithmic regulation of attention, based on proximity and belief, since social networks are also controlled by large corporations; its algorithmic logic responds to its economic interests and is subordinated to US government policy. Six US transnationals control 80% of the time and data of nearly 6 billion active Internet users”, says the text.