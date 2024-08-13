The capitals have the highest proportion of children up to 3 years old attending daycare centers and have practically universalized access to preschool.

Although half of the Brazilian state capitals be below the national average for access to daycare (40% of children aged 0 to 3 years attended), there are 3 cities that stand out in early childhood education: São Paulo, Florianópolis and Vitória.

The municipalities have more than half of their children aged 0 to 3 in daycare centers. Vitória and Florianópolis managed to place all their children aged 4 to 5 in preschool. São Paulo reaches 97% in this indicator.

read more:

The information is on the platform Education Nowfrom the NGO All for Educationwhich brings together dozens of indicators from all Brazilian municipalities to qualify the debate during the elections.

More investment in daycare

Another factor unites the 3 municipalities: they are also the ones that invest the most in education. The 2023 data gathered by the platform Education Now show that Florianópolis (SC) invested R$21,824 per student that year. São Paulo (SP) is in 2nd place, with R$20,460, followed by Vitória (ES), with R$16,432.

There is a direct relationship between the money invested and the access indicators. Daycare is the most expensive stage of basic education. While a class with 30 elementary school students requires 1 teacher, more professionals are needed to adequately care for 30 babies aged 0 to 3 years.

Improving access to this structure has been a major challenge in Brazil and should be one of the themes of this year’s municipal elections.

The fact that half of the state capitals are unable to reach the Brazilian average of 40% access to daycare for children up to 3 years old is related, in part, to the size of the city.

“Large, more spread out cities have more parents who have to travel a lot to work and need daycare. They also have more difficulty keeping up with the sometimes rapid occupation of the outskirts to provide the service.“, says Ivan Gontijo, Educational Policies Manager at Todos Pela Educação.

The provision of daycare centers needs to be exactly where there is demand (and not just in the city center, for example), which brings an additional challenge to cities with vast areas and rapid growth in demand in the outskirts.

There is another factor that contributes to this difficulty.”In small towns with shorter commutes, part-time daycare can meet the needs. In larger cities, full-time daycare is essential, as it can be difficult for parents who live far from work to access it. Full-time daycare is also more expensive and difficult to expand.”, says Gontijo.

The lack of provision of this stage of education has a direct financial impact on the children’s parents, who are sometimes unable to reconcile work with caring for their children.

São Paulo is the capital that performed best in this indicator. The city has two out of every three children up to the age of three in daycare centers. The city eliminated the waiting list for places in daycare centers.

Although the model is praised by education experts, social organizations that offer daycare centers in São Paulo were placed under suspicion by a Federal Police report from July 2024.

The document concluded that there was a “daycare mafia” from 2016 to 2020 with possible participation by the then councilor and now mayor of the city, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The head of the municipal Executive is running for re-election.

Gontijo states that the model used by São Paulo, which involves rapid mapping of demand by region and partnerships with civil society organizations, can be used as a reference by other municipalities.

In Florianópolis, local newspapers published that the city government estimated a surplus of 2,000 daycare spaces. Vitória has already invested in full-time daycare centers. At the end of 2023, the city announced 2,447 more spaces in this modality.