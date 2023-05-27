It is expected that each tourist will spend, on average, BRL 2,397 in the city, on accommodation, food, leisure and other

O Sao Paulo Fashion Weekthe biggest fashion event in Brazil and the most important in Latin America, started last week and should inject R$ 8,5 million in the São Paulo economy just with spending by tourists from outside São Paulo.

Each visitor must spend, on average, R$ 2,397 in the city, with accommodation, food, leisure and other services. The expectation is that the financial movement of this edition exceeds the last one held before the pandemic, in 2019, when 8.9% of participants were tourists. The data is from SPTuris (São Paulo Turismo), the company that manages the city’s events.

The company claims that travel agencies and hotels take advantage of the fashion season and create special packages. Thus, the entire production chain is moved, with jobs and income generation, in addition to the profit from the event itself.

Fashion week ends this Sunday (28.May). There are 42 shows, 31 in person and 11 in the fashion films sample. the parades are held in different locations in São Paulo, most of them at Komplexo Tempo, in the east zone of the city. This time the theme is “who we are and what unites us as a creative human collective”.

This season, 7 brands are parading for the first time. The 1st batch of tickets for the program open to the public was sold for R$ 180 (full), while the 2nd for R$ 237 (full). The VIP experience, with access to all the parades of the day, cost R$ 1,782.50 (full).

The organizers claim that the event is not just to publicize the work of Brazilian creators, but to encourage national production, organize the industry, present trends and boost new business in the sector.