Street blocks want to parade on Tiradentes holiday; city ​​hall says there is not enough time to hold the event

The City of São Paulo is evaluating the possibility of holding street Carnival on the Corpus Christi holiday, from June 16th to 19th, according to the municipal secretary of Culture, Aline Torres, at GloboNews. Representatives of the municipal management and the leaders of the blocks met on Friday (8.Apr.2022), but did not reach a consensus.

At the block meeting, the organizers of the carnival blocks asked that the revelry be held on the Tiradentes holiday, from April 21 to 24. On the date, the parades of the Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are scheduled.

The city hall of the capital of São Paulo said that the blocks could not parade on the Tiradentes holiday because there is not enough time to organize an infrastructure to host the event.

Carnival, traditionally held in February, was postponed due to the rise in cases of covid-19 driven by the advancement of the omicron variant.

In January, when the revelry was canceled by the city hall, Aline Torres announced a program to promote street blocks, which lost their source of funds during the pandemic. The secretary’s idea was to hire the processions to perform during the programming of municipal events.