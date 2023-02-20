The powerful rains that occurred in the north of São Paulo this weekend had serious consequences. At least 36 civilians have died from the rising water and hundreds are homeless, while authorities search for 40 people who have not been located. President Lula flew over the affected area to monitor the response.

A weekend that should have been one of joy due to the carnival season in Brazil was transformed by the tragedy that occurred in São Paulo, where the heavy rains that fell in the last few hours caused severe flooding.

According to the state government, at least 36 people died, while operations continue to find another 40 missing.

Around 500 people, including firefighters, police, military and volunteers, are involved in the rescue activities this Monday, February 20.

An official count indicated that 1,717 citizens had to leave their homes during the storm due to floods and landslides that buried and affected dozens of homes.

For example, in Sao Sebastiao, the most affected town, there were 35 deaths and 600 mm of rain were recorded in one day. In this context, São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas had to decree a state of emergency for the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga.

Fiz questão to come here and draw up a group of ministers, to assume a commitment of government with São Sebastião. We are going to recover the Rio-Santos road. And we can no longer build houses in places of risk. Let’s work together with the prefecture. – Lula (@LulaOficial) February 20, 2023



To speed up the rescue work, the Army Commander gave the green light for the deployment of troops and planes to assist in the search for the missing after the regional Development Ministry and the local government requested extra assistance.

Civil Defense affirmed that the rains on the São Paulo coast were double what was forecast when the warnings were issued. Local media pointed out that there were 250 millimeters, an unprecedented fact.

“Now we try to maintain the physical integrity of people, providing health care to the wounded and sheltering the displaced, with water, hygiene products and a place of shelter,” a Civil Defense spokesman explained.

In addition to human losses, there was also significant material damage, such as interrupted roads that were disabled.

Lula flew over São Paul

The president of Brazil went with some of his officials to the areas hardest hit by the heavy rains that occurred last weekend in the northern region of the state of São Paulo.

“Flying over the rain-stricken region in Sao Sebastiao. Now I am meeting with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, Mayor Felipe Augusto and ministers of our Government to work together and face this crisis, ”the leader posted on his social networks.

The president interrupted his days off in the state of Bahia to deal with the steps to follow in this emergency.

With EFE and local media