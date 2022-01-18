São Paulo completed the list of classifieds to the quarter-finals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. This Monday (17) night, Tricolor defeated Vasco 4-2 at Estádio Anacleto Campanella, in São Caetano do Sul (SP), for the round of 16 of the competition.

In the next phase, the São Paulo team will face Cruzeiro, which, earlier this Monday, eliminated Desportivo Brasil by 4-1.

Striker Maioli was the protagonist of the first stage, scoring two goals and opening an advantage for São Paulo. At three minutes, the shirt 22 took advantage of the cross from the left of the attacking midfielder Luiz Henrique and headed for the nets. At 21, he was left with a submission left by midfielder Léo and expanded the bill.

Vasco had two chances with Figueiredo. At 31, the striker sent a header out, in the small area. Two minutes later, the striker Cruzmaltino hit cross and stopped on goalkeeper Young.

In the final stage, Tricolor reached the third goal in the 31st minute, with Talles Wander, after a cross by fellow striker Caio on the left. Cruzmaltino reacted. At 36, Figueiredo hit a beautiful shot with the ball in the air, covering up Young and discounting the damage. In the next move, midfielder Andrey turned in the area in the area and released the bomb to score the second for the Cariocas. Vasco pressed, but it was São Paulo who scored with striker Vitinho, in the 45th minute, giving final numbers to the match.

Next phase

The quarterfinals of Copinha begin this Tuesday (18), with two clashes. At 19:00 (Brasília time), América-MG and Botafogo face each other at the Zezinho Magalhães Stadium, in Jaú (SP). Then, at 9:30 pm, Santos will face Mirassol at Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP).

On Wednesday, in addition to São Paulo and Cruzeiro, Palmeiras and Oeste will face off, which qualified this Monday after defeating Internacional (2-1) and Canaã-BA (3-2), respectively. The place and time of the match will be announced by the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF).

