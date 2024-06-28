Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/27/2024 – 23:07

São Paulo defeated Criciúma 2-1, on Thursday night (27) at the Morumbis stadium, to take 7th place in the Brazilian Championship with 18 points. With this result, the São Paulo team ends a sequence of four games without triumphs (two defeats and two draws) in the national competition.

Playing at home, the team led by Argentine coach Luis Zubeldía opened the scoring with less than a minute of ball rolling, with Alisson hitting a rocket from outside the area. Still in the initial stage, at 21, Luciano took advantage of a rehearsed free kick from Lucas Moura to increase São Paulo’s advantage.

In the final moments of the second half, Criciúma managed to take advantage of Arthur Caíke. But time was short for a greater reaction from Tigre, which remains with 12 points, in 13th place.

Fluminense’s defeat

Fluminense failed to end an uncomfortable winless streak, losing 1-0 to Vitória at the Maracanã stadium and now has its fifth consecutive defeat. With this result, the team from Laranjeiras remains at the bottom of the standings with just six points. The Rubro-Negro from Bahia has now reached 12 points, in 15th place.

VICTORYAAAA OF VICTORYAAAAAA!!!!! ❤️

WITH A GOAL FROM JANDERSON, LEÃO BEAT FLUMINENSE BY A 1-0 SCORE. GOOOOO LION!!!! : Victor Ferreira/ECVitoria#PegaLeão #ByOurHistory #Brazilian2024 pic.twitter.com/BGXzRzcj0Q — EC Vitoria (@ECVitoria) June 27, 2024

The match marked Marcão’s debut in charge of Fluminense after the dismissal of coach Fernando Diniz.