Crisis committee stipulates the installation of tents to distribute cold drinks and humidifiers in schools, among other actions

THE City Hall of Sao Paulo announced on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) the creation of a crisis committee with members from different departments to define measures to care for the population due to poor air quality. With a focus on the elderly, the mayor’s administration Ricardo Nunes (MDB) will release an extraordinary amount of R$5 million to reinforce healthcare equipment and increase stocks of saline solution in health units.

In statementthe City Hall reported that it will also allocate resources for the purchase of air humidifiers for schools located in neighborhoods with lower air humidity levels. Equipment will be provided for the regions of Freguesia do Ó, Brasilândia, Casa Verde, Cachoeirinha, Vila Medeiros, São Lucas, Sapopemba, São Rafael, M’Boi Mirim and Jardim Ângela.

Since Sunday (September 8), the capital has had 10 tents for Operation High Temperatures, set up at strategic points in the city’s 5 regions. Open from 10 am to 4 pm, the tents offer water, teas, cold juices and fruits to the population. They also provide assistance and guidance on how to care for pets on hot days. Read the addresses of the tents below.

On August 7, the City Hall published a decree that implements a contingency plan for situations of low humidity. The document highlights the role of different municipal organizations in assisting the population in dealing with low air humidity.

The municipal administration stated that health recommendations will also be intensified with specific protocols for hot periods in public facilities, mitigating the impacts caused by low air humidity. The committee will be mobilized whenever the thermometers reach 32 °C.

Public transport terminals, the internet, radio and TV will display messages providing guidance on precautions to be taken and where to seek care. Residents will also receive SMS alerts whenever humidity levels drop. More information can be obtained by calling 156.

The crisis committee includes the participation of the following municipal bodies:

Civil Defense;

CGE (Climate Emergency Management Center);

secretariats of Climate Change;

of Health;

of Government;

of Communication;

Green and Environment;

Social Assistance and Development;

of Education;

of Innovation and Technology; and

Sports and Leisure;

in addition to Subprefectures.

Operation Fire Zero

The City of São Paulo has installed 24-hour monitoring systems in municipal parks to prevent fires and burnings. These occurrences increase at this time of year due to low humidity and crimes such as releasing balloons or vandalism.

According to the Nunes administration, Operation Zero Fire aims to speed up response and combat fires in environmentally protected areas and city parks. It is an action coordinated by the Department of Green and Environment, with the support of the Metropolitan Civil Guard and the Environmental Military Police, in addition to the Fire Department.

Guidelines on dry days

Low air humidity can have direct and indirect effects on human health, in addition to facilitating the increase in levels of pollutants dispersed in the air.

The most common symptoms related to low humidity are:

dryness of mucous membranes that can cause allergic and respiratory complications

increase in pre-existing respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, rhinitis and emphysema;

nosebleed;

sneezing;

cough;

difficulty breathing;

dry skin; and

eye irritation, with redness, burning, itching and increased allergic conjunctivitis.

When air humidity is below 30%, some measures can be taken to reduce health impacts:

avoid outdoor exercise;

humidify the environment using vaporizers, wet towels and/or containers with water;

stay in ventilated places protected from the sun;

hydrate yourself more often;

use saline solution in the nostrils;

use eye lubricating solution; and

avoid crowds.

