Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/20/2024 – 15:23

A small avenue that imitates the famous Champs-Élysées in Paris was installed this week in Villa-Lobos Park in São Paulo. The avenue is surrounded by palm trees and flags from several countries, including Brazil. At the end of the avenue, a huge structure imitates the Arc de Triomphe.

This Parisian imitation is an invitation to the public who will not be able to be in Paris from next week: Villa-Lobos Park will host, from today (20), a Fanfest to celebrate the Olympics, which begin next Friday in the French capital.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Gamesone fanfest official event will take place outside the host city. And, according to the organizers, this is also the largest fanfest of the world.

“We never had a fanfest Olympics in Brazil or elsewhere in the world. This is the biggest Brazilian Olympic project after Rio-2016. And it will be cooler to cheer everyone together in fanfest than rooting alone”, said Daniel Pignaton Azevedo, managing partner of Agência Deponto, in a press conference held this morning, at the inauguration of the fanfest.

Called the Olympic Festival Parque Time Brasil, the fanfest will follow the performance of the Brazilian delegations in Paris live on seven mega-screens installed in the park, which will show the competitions highlighting the Brazilian athletes. The program will also include interaction with athletes and former athletes, mega shows and a gastronomic area. Among the scheduled shows are Toni Garrido, Monobloco, Seu Jorge, Jota Quest and Alexandre Pires, Mart’Nalia, among others.

In addition fanfest will be the stage for Brazilian athletes: upon their return from Paris, this will be the first place to welcome them. The festival is an initiative of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), in partnership with the DC Set Group and Agência Deponto and will be held until August 11. The event organizers expect more than 200 thousand people to attend the event.

“Here people will have access to sports culture, an experience of broadcasting the biggest event in the world and will be able to celebrate their great idols. Many Olympic medalists will be here with us,” said Rodrigo Mathias, executive director of DC Set. Among these medalists will be Thiago Pereira, from swimming, and Janeth, from basketball.

One of the first athletes to see the facility was Olympic medalist Maurício, a setter on the volleyball team. “This is an event for everyone, where everyone can learn about all the sports. This is a great moment for Olympic sports, which brings us a lot of integration and unity among people. And this is also a great legacy that the COB is leaving here. Regardless of whether you are a high-level athlete, like I was, the great lessons we learn from sports can be applied to our lives. Sports tend to grow a lot,” said Maurício in an interview.

Activities

After passing through the Arc de Triomphe, the public definitively enters the fanfest. And at the entrance you can be photographed next to sculptures of Ginga, the mascot of Team Brazil.

While walking around, fans can also take part in activities promoted by event sponsors, such as a surfing pool and a climbing wall. There are also restaurants and rest areas available to the public.

A fanfest will also promote a race and walk to celebrate not only the Olympics, but also the 60th birthday of singer Zélia Duncan. It will be on August 4th, starting at 8 am and will end with a concert by the artist.

But the highlight is the seven big screens that will broadcast the competitions. For athlete Thiago Pereira, this will be a great opportunity for the public. “You can watch the Olympics at home, at a friend’s house, at a bar, everyone watches it in their own place. But watching an experience like this on a big screen… it changes, you know?” he said in an interview with Brazil Agency.

A medal-winning athlete and the main Brazilian name at the Pan American Games, Pereira knows the importance of places like this for the appreciation of sports. “I think our biggest problem today in sports in general is our base. We really lack this practical thing, which is what I believe the United States does very well. The United States does not invest in schools to win Olympic medals. They invest in sports from the beginning because they know the formation that it will generate. Sports teach, sports are health and education. Imagine coming here [na fanfest] and see an idol. Then you think: I want to do that. In my time I saw Gustavo [Borges]I saw Xuxa… We need to bring this closer to people”, he added.

Admission will be free for sports clinics every day and for the Time Brasil Arena from Tuesdays to Fridays. On weekends, when musical shows are expected to take place, there will be a charge for admission. More information about the event can be found at event website.