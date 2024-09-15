Services, commerce, industry and construction stand out as the largest employers; an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period in 2023

THE State of Sao Paulo registered 499 thousand new jobs with formal contracts in the last 12 months. According to the Formal Employment survey, by Seade Foundationthe number represents an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The State accounts for 28% of the 1.8 million jobs created in Brazil during the period.

“São Paulo is a state made up of hard-working people. And the creation of almost half a million formal jobs in 12 months is proof that we are an attractive market for entrepreneurs. Our contribution, as a government, is to move in the right direction to leverage even more new jobs in all sectors of the economy and generate income for the people of São Paulo.”said the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

All sectors of activity showed positive results in job creation in the state during the period analyzed: services (287 thousand), commerce (87,000), industry (80,000) and construction (67,000). Only in agriculture was there a small negative record (-2,000).

The State recorded 7.8 million admissions and 7.3 million dismissals.

The “Formal Employment” survey is carried out by the Seade Foundation based on information from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed People), Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Jobs in July 2024

In July, 62,000 jobs were created in the State of SP, as a result of 681,000 new hires and 619,000 layoffs. This represents an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous month. As a result, the number of formal jobs in the State reached 14.3 million.

The figures recorded in July showed positive variations in industry (0.7%), agriculture (0.6%), commerce (0.5%), services (0.4%) and, to a lesser extent, construction (0.2%).

In the services sector, activities related to administrative activities and complementary services (11,000), human health and social services (5,000) and transport, storage and mail (4,000) stand out.

With information from Government of Sao Paulo.