In the accumulated of 2023, the economy of São Paulo created more than 240 thousand formal jobs, almost 30% of the total registered in the country

Data from the Formal Employment survey, by Seade Foundation, show that the number of people employed increased by 0.4% in the State of São Paulo in May compared to April. In all, 50,112 vacancies were created as a result of 617,000 admissions and 567,000 dismissals. According to Caged, the result made the stock of formal jobs stand at 13.3 million.

“São Paulo’s economy shows day by day that the enterprising and diversified vocation of our State is helping Brazil to generate more jobs and more income. The creation of 50,000 formal jobs in a single month is a source of pride. Our government is and will always be a partner of those who want to undertake and make a difference, whether in the city or in the countryside”said Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

The results obtained in May showed positive changes in all segments: agriculture (3.4%); construction (0.6%); services (0.4%); industry (0.2%) and commerce (0.2%).

The significant increase of 11,000 jobs in agriculture is due to hiring in the permanent crops of orange (6,700), coffee (1,300) and activities to support agriculture and livestock (2,900).

In absolute numbers, the economy of São Paulo created in May 11,161 thousand jobs in agriculture, 4,461 thousand in construction, 25,102 thousand in services, 4,375 thousand in industry and 5,013 in commerce.

By region, the positive highlights of employment in May were Capital (15,966), Campinas (10,419), Metropolitan Region of São Paulo (5,822) and Sorocaba (4,182).

From January to May 2023, there were 240,331 jobs in the State of São Paulo. The balance corresponds to almost 30% of the 865,360 vacancies offered by the country compared to the same period.

With information from SP government