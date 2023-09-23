The capital of São Paulo has an estimated maximum temperature of 36ºC, with the possibility of higher temperatures; data are from CGE

The city of São Paulo could break heat records by Sunday (September 24, 2023). According to the CGE (Emergency Management Center), the maximum can reach 36.0 ºC on the day, with the possibility of higher temperatures. The highest level ever recorded in the capital of São Paulo occurred on October 17, 2014, when thermometers registered 37.8ºC. The agency says that high temperatures facilitate the concentration of pollution in the capital of São Paulo and favor fires, compromising air quality. A Civil Defense of the City of São Paulo declared an emergency on Thursday (September 21) due to the heat.