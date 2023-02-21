The flood that hit the municipalities on the north coast of São Paulo in this weekend it is considered one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the state, according to the government. With 40 confirmed deaths, the storm was also the highest amount of rain on record in the country, with 682 millimeters (mm) and an incalculable trail of destruction. There are still 40 people missing, with more than 1,730 displaced and 766 homeless. Of the dead, 39 were in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. Municipal teams with psychologists and social workers work to welcome the victims’ relatives. Seven bodies were identified and released for burial. There are two adult men, two adult women and three children.

Identification

The Scientific Technical Police is advancing in the work of identifying people who died as a result of the storm, especially in the cities of São Sebastião and Ubatuba. The teams from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Caraguatatuba and the Death Verification Service (SVO) of Ubatuba were reinforced this Monday morning, with the arrival of 40 professionals, including coroners, experts and assistants, and 12 more Papilloscopists from the Civil Police Identification Institute.

accumulated rain

Related news:

The accumulated rainfall in the cities of the north coast of São Paulo surpassed that of the Rio de Janeiro city of Petrópolis, in 2022, in the mountainous region of Rio, which had an accumulated 530 millimeters of rain in 24 hours. Before, the highest index had been registered in Florianópolis (Santa Catarina), in 1991, with an accumulated of 400 mm in just one day.

The municipality of São Sebastião was one of the most affected during this long Carnival holiday, with landslides, flooding and isolated neighborhoods due to the banning of access roads. The death toll already exceeds the tragedy of Franco da Rocha, in 2022, with the landslide that killed 18 people. The accumulated rainfall on that occasion was 70 millimeters in 24 hours.

In the history of São Paulo, the greatest tragedy occurred on March 18, 1967 in the municipality of Caraguatatuba, when heavy rains caused the collapse of slopes and hundreds of houses were buried. According to the count made at the time, 487 people died, but it is estimated that the number of deaths was much higher.

The storm recorded on the north coast, according to the National Center for Disaster Monitoring Prediction (Cemaden), resulted in an accumulated 682 mm in Bertioga, 626 mm in São Sebastião, 337 mm in Ilhabela, 335 mm in Ubatuba and 234 mm in Caraguatatuba .

Survey

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas visited, this afternoon, stretches of the Rio-Santos highway that are totally or partially blocked because of landslides. The region that goes from Barra do Sahy to Boiçucanga, in the municipality of São Sebastião, is isolated due to the interdictions.

This stretch of road includes, in addition to Barra do Sahy and Boiçucanga, Baleia and Camburi beaches and is closed due to falling barriers.

roads

At the moment, several highways managed by the Department of Highways (DER) have total and partial interdiction points. Highway Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego (SP-055) is completely closed, due to the fall of barriers, at kilometers 157 to 162 and at kilometer 174.

The same road is partially blocked due to falling barriers and trees at kilometers 61, 66, 84, 87, 95, 136 and 142.

Mogi-Bertioga

The Mogi-Bertioga highway (SP-098) is closed due to a pipe rupture at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. There is also a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91, due to the collapse of the barrier; and at Km 87, due to erosion. A DER team was on site and is evaluating the emergency works that will be necessary to recover the road. If necessary, drivers should use the highways of the Imigrantes/Anchieta System (SP-160 and SP-150) as alternative routes. Due to a barrier collapse at km 174+500 of the SP-055, in Praia do Juquehy, access to an alternative route via Rodovia dos Tamoios is prohibited for anyone traveling between Bertioga and Juquehy.

Teams from the Environmental Research Institute (IPA) provide support in the region. Working groups are currently in the municipalities of São Sebastião and Caraguatatuba to assist in helping the victims.

Concession Highways

The Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo (Artesp) informs that there is no ban on the state highways granted. Traffic is normal on the main highways that provide access to the interior of São Paulo. For those who follow towards the coast there are points of congestion, due to the fog.

The Tamoios highway also has normal traffic, without congestion. The same happens on the Castello Branco-Raposo Tavares highway; on the Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System and also on the Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto highway.

Army

The Brazilian Army reinforced the personnel deployed for rescue and rescue actions on the north coast of the State of São Paulo. This afternoon, 30 vehicles with 380 soldiers, from the Air Force Brigade, from Caçapava, arrived to support the troops working in the area.

The search, care and removal activities for the victims have continued uninterruptedly since the early hours of Sunday (19). More than 600 people, including employees of the security and rescue forces of the Government of the State of São Paulo, the Armed Forces, the Federal Police, the municipal government of São Sebastião and volunteers, carry out the work. The priority continues to help the victims and supply more than 1,730 homeless people and 766 homeless people across the State

Service

The Secretary of State for Health informs that 18 adults and five children who were victims of the rains were treated, so far, at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast. Of this total, six are in serious condition and 13 stable. Two other patients have already been discharged from hospital and two others, one pregnant and one postpartum, were transferred to Stella Maris Hospital.

Water

Sabesp technicians continue to work to restore the water supply systems in the region hit by the storms. In São Sebastião and Ilhabela, 39 of the company’s tank trucks carry out emergency supply until the systems are fully regularized. Water production in Maresias was resumed and more than 8 thousand properties are already recovering their supply (Maresias and Barra do Una).

In Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba, the supply systems are still in the recovery process.

Humanitarian help

The São Paulo Social Fund (FUSSP) receives donations for victims of the rains on the north coast of São Paulo. The main needs, according to the State Civil Defense Coordination, are non-perishable food, mineral water and clean clothes in good condition for use. Deliveries can be made at the FUSSP warehouse, located at Avenida Marechal Mario Guedes, 301, in Jaguaré, west of São Paulo.

The fund also made two bank accounts available for those interested in making deposits, transfers or PIX to help displaced or homeless families. With the amount raised, the Social Fund will purchase basic food baskets and blankets to assist the victims. All products will be forwarded to the State Civil Defense Coordination, which will be responsible for distribution to families.