The Brazilian teams continue to strengthen for the next season. An example is São Paulo, which this Saturday (8) introduced midfielder Patrick.

The player, who was at Internacional, is the fourth reinforcement of Tricolor do Morumbi, after the arrival of goalkeeper Jandrei, right-back Rafinha and attacking midfielder Alisson. Patrick agreed with São Paulo until December 31, 2023.

São Paulo agreed to the arrival of another reinforcement for the season: Patrick, who was at Internacional. ✍️ The player signed a contract until December 31, 2023. Know more > https://t.co/iqbqqTToJW #VamosSãoPaulo pic.twitter.com/GwYi2vvlDN — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) January 8, 2022

Another team to announce a reinforcement this Saturday was Internacional, who signed midfielder Liziero. The player, who was in São Paulo, arrives on loan until December 2022, with a fixed price for purchase at the end of the bond.

✍️✅ Liziero is the new colorado booster! Know more: https://t.co/Q7gCyRs5vA pic.twitter.com/JXBCWWLJ45 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) January 8, 2022

Who also strengthened was Palmeiras, who on Friday (7) announced midfielder Jailson, who was in the Dalian Pro (China).

The 26-year-old is the fourth reinforcement for Verdão, who had already agreed with experienced goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, ex-Internacional, Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, who was at Los Angeles FC (USA), and striker Rafael Navarro. , highlight of Botafogo in 2021.

