The Do Peito ao Prato project, which places food in the various stages of human life at the center of attention, comes to an end next Monday (7), in the capital of São Paulo. To close the event, the Social Service of Commerce (Sesc) São Paulo network offers a series of activities.

This Saturday (5), Sesc 24 de Maio invites the public to the Minibolo: nutritious and with affection workshop, in which nutritionist and pedagogue Jéssica Batista will teach how to prepare a recipe with beetroot and cocoa, ideal for feeding babies. Both adults and children can participate.

Residents of the east zone of the capital also benefit from the project’s schedule. At Sesc Itaquera, nutritionist Paola Preusse discusses how experimenting with healthy foods from an early age can determine habits for the rest of your life. The activity welcomes children and adults.

On the last day of the program, Monday, anyone who is interested can participate in the conversation round Breastfeeding and going back to work: how to work?, in which the rights of lactating workers will be addressed. The activity will be conducted by breastfeeding consultant, doula and journalist Giovanna Balogh, at Sesc Carmo.

Breastfeeding is also the beginning of a game at Sesc in Sorocaba, tomorrow (5). At the unit, actress and clown Bruna Moscatelli and dancer Beatriz Miguez will address the subject with lightness and a lot of laughter. Breast milk is considered a gold standard food, as it meets all the baby’s needs and, for this reason, it is defended in the Golden August campaign.

On Sunday (6), Sesc Sorocaba also carries out an activity to make Montessorian necklaces for breastfeeding. The prop helps to keep the baby focused during breastfeeding, as it has striking shapes and colors, which keep him entertained and his hands busy.