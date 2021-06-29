The City of São Paulo confirmed the next dates for vaccination against Covid-19 for age groups up to 41 years old. This Tuesday (29), the immunization will be open to people aged 44 and 45 years.

Since the record of lack of doses at health centers, the city of São Paulo has adopted a new strategy for defining the vaccination calendar, replacing long-term disclosure with a daily planning of the application of doses against Covid-19. morning. The city’s intention is to vaccinate with the first dose those who are 41 years of age or older by the 7th of July.

+ Coronavac is safe and induces an immune response in children and adolescents, study says

Updated vaccination calendar in the capital:

Tuesday (06/29): 44 and 45 years old

Wednesday and Thursday (6/30 and 7/1): 42 and 43 years old

Friday (2/7): Recap from 42 to 46 years old

Saturday (3/7): Application of the second dose (all age groups)

Sunday (4/7): There is no vaccination

Monday to Wednesday (7/7 to 7/7): 41 years old

The schedule in the city of São Paulo was delayed after a logistical problem in the distribution of doses completely suspended the vaccination on Tuesday (22). Work resumed on Wednesday (24), but some stations continued to be out of stock in the following days.

The municipal administration decided to stagger the vaccination in the capital of São Paulo in a different way from the one announced by the state government, to avoid crowding. However, the high demand with the expansion of age groups led to lack of doses.

After a push game between city hall, state government and federal government, vaccination was resumed. But the dates that had been announced earlier have changed.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the new calendar could be announced on Monday after the state government guaranteed the total amount of 700 thousand doses of vaccines, counting those that the city already has in stock. A batch with 264,000 doses of Astrazeneca is scheduled to arrive at the distribution center at 8 am this Tuesday (29).

Fur Filometer, it is possible to monitor the waiting situation at the vaccination posts that are operating in the city. It is mandatory to present proof of residence in the capital and a personal identification document at the time of vaccination.

