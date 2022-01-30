The city of São Paulo suspended today (30) vaccination against covid-19 due to the rains that hit the capital of São Paulo. On Sundays, vaccination traditionally takes place in parks and in some pharmacies on Avenida Paulista.

“The city hall of São Paulo, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), informs that due to the rains throughout the city, the anti-Covid vaccination carried out in the parks of the capital and in the partner pharmacies of Av. Sunday (30), for greater safety of citizens, employees and also the vaccination procedure”, he highlighted in a statement.

According to the municipal administration, tomorrow (31), vaccination will resume normally at the municipality’s posts. To find a place to get vaccinated, starting this Monday, the person concerned can consult the Eye on the Line website.

According to the Center for Emergency Management (CGE) of the city of São Paulo, the rains in January in the capital of São Paulo have already accumulated 255.2 mm, practically reaching the 255.7 mm expected for the month. Tomorrow the conditions of rain alternating with periods of sun during the day should persist. The heaviest rainfall, however, will continue to be concentrated between the afternoon and evening.

