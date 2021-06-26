The City Hall of São Paulo changed the schedule of vaccination against covid-19 scheduled for the beginning of next week. Will receive the doses next Monday, 28, people with 46 years, while residents with 45 years will be vaccinated on Tuesday, 29.

Before this change, released by the Municipal Health Department late on Friday, 24, the schedule foresaw the vaccination of the two groups (45 and 46 years old) on Monday, 28. The two groups have an estimated population of 340,958, according to the City Hall.

+ Sydney plans to extend closure as coronavirus cases rise

This is the second change promoted by the municipal administration in a week. On Tuesday, 22, the City decided to stop the application after pointing out the exhaustion of doses; half of the posts were without vaccine the day before. The application was resumed on Wednesday, but until this Friday the supply was not completely normalized.

The Health Department did not detail the reasons for the change in vaccination for next Monday. Previously, the folder had been highlighting the high demand for immunization agents, as well as supply problems by the state government, which in turn says it depends on transfers made by the Ministry of Health.

“To guarantee doses to the population of the city of São Paulo, the SMS reinforces the obligation to present a proof of residence in the capital at the time of vaccination, along with personal documents, preferably CPF and SUS card”, recalled in a note the folder .

Residents of groups previously eligible for the vaccine can also be vaccinated. The City Hall informed that first and second doses will be applied. “It is worth remembering that filling out the pre-registration on the Vacina Já website (www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br) speeds up the service time at the vaccination posts. Just enter data such as full name, CPF, address, telephone and date of birth to complete the registration.”

