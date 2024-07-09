Ten days earlier, Mayor Ricardo Nunes stated that “whoever confronts the GCM will get it on the head”; the incident occurred on Saturday (6.Jul)

A City Hall of Sao Paulo moved away in this 3th fair (9.jul.2024) 3 agents of GCM (Metropolitan Civil Guard) involved in the case of assault on a homeless person during a maintenance operation to remove trash and wash the street of the Sé sub-prefecture on Saturday (6.Jul). In the images, the man, who was already handcuffed, is kicked and punched by the officers for an alleged reaction to the approach.

A SMSU (Municipal Secretariat of Urban Security) states that the “punishment will be determined according to the institution’s rules, after the legal procedure”. In an interview with the press, the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) said that “the attitude does not represent what the corporation is [GCM]”.

Watch (4min53s):

The images show that civil guards isolate the perimeter of the action and one of them points the gun at people who were filming at the location.

On June 26, Nunes said that whoever confronted public power, “I would take it to the head”referring to the actions of the GCM in Cracolândia. At the end of June, the Justice The state has determined that the use of rubber bullets and tear gas bombs in operations at the site should be prohibited.