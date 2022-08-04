





The mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes (MDB) authorized this Thursday (4th) the contest for the position of inspector, also known as the position of inspector of municipal postures. There will be 175 vacancies for graduates in any higher education course.

The authorization was published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality and the notice can be seen here.

Remuneration has not yet been confirmed, but according to the career restructuring approved in 2016, the base salary is R$2,100, and can reach R$5,240 depending on productivity.

This selection is highly anticipated, since the last one was carried out in 2002. In 2016, the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) had already announced the holding of a new competition, with 200 vacancies, due to the great lack of guys.

This was the second contest authorized by the city of São Paulo in just under two months. In June, the contest had already been authorized to fill 32 public policy and government management analyst vacancies, with a salary of R$9 thousand. The notice can be viewed here.

The next step for the two notices will be the formation of the organizing committee and the board.







