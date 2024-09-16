When the provocations showed no signs of stopping, José Luiz Datena took action. In front of the cameras, he grabbed his chair and attacked Pablo Marçal. The television debate about the mayoralty of the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, which had already reached a worrying level, reached its lowest point. Datena, a journalist who every Brazilian knows from television, had to leave the studio. Marçal, who apparently broke a rib in the attack, also left.