New values ​​come into force in 7 squares of the Northwest Lot; frequent use of the stretch will also offer discount

The Government of São Paulo will implement as of Monday (May 1, 2023) an average reduction of 9% in tolls at 7 toll plazas on the Northwest Lot of highways in the regions of São José do Rio Preto, Araraquara, Ribeirão Preto and Barretos. The cheapest rates will be applied in the 442 km network that will be transferred to the EcoNoroeste concessionaire, winner of the tender that also provides for reduced charges for drivers who use the stretch frequently.

According to artisan (Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo), EcoNoroeste will take over the operation of the network that was under the responsibility of the company Triângulo do Sol. The drop percentage will vary according to the toll collection point.

Vehicles equipped with automatic payment systems will have an additional 5% discount. Another novelty is the so-called “Frequent User Discount”, which grants discounts of up to 95% to drivers who use the same toll plazas each month. The benefit will be available to those who use automatic payment.

There will also be, from the beginning of May, the collection of tolls for motorcycles, foreseen in the concession contracts since 2009.

“The 9% average discount on tariffs is one of the great benefits for the user in this concession. This reduction can reach up to 95% for those who pass through the same toll plaza many times. In addition, there will also be investments in the modernization of the road network to ensure more safety and agility to traffic”, says Milton Persoli, general director of Artesp.

The Noroeste Lot, which will be managed by EcoNoroeste, covers 600 km of highways – the total network also includes segments still under concession by Tebe and which will still be transferred to the new concessionaire. The contract provides for investments of R$ 13.9 billion, between works and operations, over 30 years. It is estimated that the concession will generate up to 26,000 jobs between 2023 and 2027.

NEW TECHNOLOGIES

The Noroeste Lot will also have new technologies for tolls, such as payment with credit and debit cards via approximation, which already exists in 99 toll plazas on the State’s concession highways. Another novelty, which will be implemented gradually, starting in the second year of the contract, is the Free Automatic System, with 100% automatic billing through gates with electronic flow control and vehicle identification systems.

Another resource to improve fluidity and safety is the weighing of trucks in the lane itself, also using automated sensors. The highways will also have cameras with intelligent analysis to detect stopped vehicles or the presence of pedestrians on the road, allowing for faster assistance and rescue actions.

With information from São Paulo Agency