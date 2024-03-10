Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 20:13

São Paulo beat Ituano 3-2, this Sunday afternoon (10), at the Novelli Júnior stadium, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Paulista, in first place in Group D. With the triumph, Tricolor reached 22 points and closed the first phase at the top of Group D. Ituano ended the tournament with the worst campaign and was relegated to Série A ado Estadual in 2025. The team from the city of Itu scored just six points in Paulistão and finished the tournament at the bottom of Group A.

São Paulo's classification was dramatic. The goal that guaranteed the victory and place in the quarterfinals came in the 52nd minute of the final stage, scored by Lucas Moura. Tricolor's other goals came from Ferreirinha, in the 18th minute, and Luciano, in the 35th minute of the first half. After the break, Zé Carlos scored both of Ituano's goals with a header: the first in the 26th minute, thanks to a deflection by the defense and the other in the 43rd minute of the final stage.

The other classified in Group D was Novorizontino, who beat Portuguesa 2-0 playing at home. The team from the interior of São Paulo ended the first phase in second place, with 22 points – the same total as São Paulo, but with a lower goal difference. The two will face each other in the quarterfinals.

São Bernardo beat Mirassol 2-0 away from home, but was eliminated in third place in Group D, with 21 points. The team, however, finished the first phase among the six clubs with the best campaign. Mirassol also said goodbye to Paulistão on Wednesday and finished fourth and last in Group C,

Água Santa says goodbye to classification

Água Santa entered the field dreaming of qualifying against the already eliminated Corinthians, but did not come away from 0-0 at home, in Diadema. The ABC Paulista team ended the first phase in third place in Group B, with 15 points, behind leader Palmeiras (28) and Ponte Preta (17), second placed. Timão closed the qualifying phase in third place in Group C with 14 points, behind Bragantino (21), first in the group, and Inter de Limeira (17), the second-placed team.

Santo André only draws and is relegated

Santo André arrived this Sunday afternoon (10) needing a combination of results to avoid being relegated to Series A2 next season. In addition to winning, the team depended on Guarani's defeat against Red Bull Bragantino, already classified in the quarterfinals at the top of Group C. Santo André even did his part. They beat Ponte Preta 1-0 at the Bruno José Daniel stadium. But Guarani also secured the three points in the table by beating Bragantino 1-0 in Campinas, and Santo André ended up outside the classification zone in third place in Group A – Santos (25) topped the group and Portuguesa ( 10) came in second place.

Penultimate in the general classification of the first phase, with eight points, Santo André will play in Series A2 of Paulistão in 2025. Guarani escaped relegation, even with the last place in Group B, by adding 10 points.