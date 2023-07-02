Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

7/1/2023 – 7:06 pm

Share



The almost 50,000 fans present at the Morumbi Stadium this Saturday (1st), mostly from São Paulo, had to be patient, but left satisfied. In the opening of the 13th round of the Brazilian Football Championship, São Paulo defeated Fluminense by 1-0, with a goal by Luciano in the 42nd minute of the second half and equaled the opponent in the Serie A classification.

Both have 21 points and five goals difference, with the team from Rio being one position above (it is fifth placed at the moment) for having scored one more goal (19 against 18).

Related news:

The São Paulo tricolor adopted a more objective stance, ending the match with five times as many finishes (20 against just four), even with relatively balanced ball possession (55% for São Paulo, 45% for Flu).

The team scored the opponent’s ball output, but did not create much danger when finalized. In the first stage, the closest he came was Arboleda’s header that ended in Fábio’s defense, in a bid annulled for offside.

goal at the end

In the second stage, the São Paulo players kept the proposal and got a good chance when Juan was launched by the right and left in front of Fábio. The striker’s kick was saved by the goalkeeper.

At 42, however, insistence was rewarded. Rafinha threw it into the area, David headed it into the middle and Luciano kicked it. The ball deflected in the defense and went in: 1×0.

At the end of the match, the Colombian Jhon Arias, from Fluminense, ended up expelled after confusion with Pablo Maia, from São Paulo.

The result broke a sequence of four games without defeat for the team from Rio de Janeiro in the championship. The team now rests for a week before facing Internacional, next Sunday (9), at Maracanã.

São Paulo will have busy days. On Wednesday (5), opens the confrontation of quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil against rival Palmeiras, in Morumbi. Four days later, he faces Bragantino for the Brazilian Championship.























