Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/09/2023 – 18:28

São Paulo beat Flamengo 1-0 this Sunday afternoon (17), in the first match of the 2023 Copa do Brasil final. The game was played at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

Although the vast majority of the more than 67 thousand fans were red and black, those who felt at home in the first 45 minutes were São Paulo. Better positioned on the field, Tricolor dominated the game and had at least three great chances before opening the scoring with Argentine top scorer Calleri. The center forward took advantage of Nestor’s perfect cross and headed the ball into the back of the Rio net in the 45th minute of the opening half.

In the second half, Flamengo improved with the addition of midfielder Éverton Ribeiro. The home team were in danger on a few occasions. The main one appeared in a header from center forward Pedro. Pablo Maia, well positioned, cleared the danger practically on the line.

But, even playing deeper than in the initial stage, São Paulo also had some good opportunities in the second half. The biggest of them came with Alisson. The tricolor midfielder received it from Lucas Moura, dribbled past some opponents and hit from the edge of the area. The ball was missed, but passed dangerously past goalkeeper Matheus Cunha’s left post.

The return match will be played at the Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo, next Sunday (24). To keep the unprecedented title, the team from São Paulo could even draw the game. If they want to win the fifth championship, Flamengo will need to win the game by two goals, or win by the minimum advantage and overcome their rival on penalties.