The dispute at the Morumbi stadium started with an advantage for Tricolor, who won the title for the first time; vice got R$50 million

São Paulo beat Flamengo and won the league title Brazil’s Cup this Sunday (September 24, 2023). The final score was 2 to 1. The winner leaves the Morumbi stadium with R$90 million. The runner-up, with R$50 million.

The red-black started the match at a disadvantage, as the tricolor scored 1 goal the previous week in the 1st game at the end of the dispute a week ago. The Rio team needed to score at least 2 goals to turn the score around.

The champion of the match also wins the right to participate in the Libertadores directly in the group stage. In practice, the winning team will have more money to guarantee a stronger presence in 2024.

It is the first time that São Paulo has won the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo has already won it 4 times, the last time in 2022.

Flamengo’s defeat the previous Sunday took place at Maracanã, in Rio. The team was at home. Now, the clash was held in São Paulo, home of the team of the same name.

MARKET VALUE

The difference in market value of the athletes on the finalist teams is R$ 318.40 million.

Combined, Flamengo players are valued at R$834.03 million, according to the website Transfermarkt. The most expensive athletes are Pedro (R$ 114.18 million), Gabigol (R$ 103.80 million) and Giorgian de Arrascaeta (R$ 88.23 million). At the other end are Igor Jesus (R$1.04 million), Cleiton and Filipe Luís (R$1.56 million each).

The tricolors are valued at R$515.63 million. Giuliano Galoppo (R$41.52 million), Rodrigo Nestor (R$36.33), James Rodríguez, Pablo Maia and Lucas (R$31.14 million) occupy the top of the list of the most valuable. The cheapest are Young (R$519 thousand), Rodriguinho (R$778 thousand) and Matheus Belém and Rafinha (R$1.04 million each player).