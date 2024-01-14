Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/14/2024 – 23:38

The Meninos de Cotia continue in the fight for their fifth title in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. In the last of the eight games this Sunday (14), which ended the third phase of the main grassroots football competition in the world, São Paulo defeated Ferroviária 2-1, at Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP), guaranteeing place in the round of 16 of the under-20 tournament.

Tricolor opened the scoring 28 minutes into the game, with Guilherme Reis. The full-back escaped the marking on the left, entered the area and released the bomb. The tie came after the break, with Diego, two minutes into the second half, finishing first-time from the edge of the area. At 15, midfielder Palmberg took advantage of goalkeeper Gabriel Cabral's rebound and finished it into the net, putting São Paulo back ahead.

São Paulo will face Novorizontino in the round of 16. Tigre do Vale qualified after beating Tiradentes-PI 3-0 at the Bela Vista Stadium, in Cravinhos (SP). Striker Diego Galo (twice) and midfielder Lucas Café, from a penalty, scored the goals in the Aurinegro triumph.

Another São Paulo giant to guarantee itself in the round of 16 was Corinthians. The biggest champion of the Copinha, with ten titles, Timão had no difficulty beating Atlético-GO 4-1, at the Bento de Abreu Stadium, in Marília (SP). Midfielder Pedrinho, with two goals, led Filhos do Terrão in the match. Strikers Higor and Arthur Souza also found the back of the net. Midfielder Almeida scored for Dragão.

Corinthians' next opponent will be CRB, who beat Fortaleza 1-0 at the Zezinho Magalhães Stadium, in Jaú (SP). Full-back Erik escaped from three markers to score Galo de Campina's qualifying goal, in the 36th minute of the final stage. The game was stopped for 50 minutes, due to two power outages in the first half.

Best attack is still alive

The best attack of the Copa São Paulo, Grêmio also secured themselves in the next phase. At the José Lancha Filho Stadium, in Franca (SP), Tricolor scored 4-2 against Coimbra-MG, reaching 25 goals in five games in the tournament, an average of five per match.

The gauchos went into the break with an advantage, with goals from full-back Igor, in the 17th minute, and Alysson, in the 32nd. The miners reacted in the final stage. At 15 minutes, midfielder Carlos Miguel reduced the score. At 25, striker Amorim equalized. The Grêmio team, however, regained the advantage with center forward Jardiel, top scorer in the Copinha, taking a penalty in the 32nd minute. He reached nine goals in the tournament. In stoppage time, striker Gustavo Nunes gave final numbers to the match.

In the round of 16, Grêmio will face Athletico-PR, who beat Ponte Preta 2-1 at the Sílvio Salles Stadium, in Catanduva (SP). Furacão opened the scoring seven minutes into the opening half, with Lucca, from a free kick. Macaca equalized at 48, with fellow midfielder André, taking a cavadinha penalty. In the second half, in the 39th minute, striker Keven gave the red-blacks the victory, taking a penalty.

The other round of 16 clash defined this Sunday will bring together América-MG and Ituano. The miners scored 2-0 at Capital-DF, at the Ernesto Rocco Stadium, in Porto Feliz (SP). The São Paulo team defeated Criciúma 3-0, at the Estádio Luís Augusto de Oliveira, in São Carlos (SP).

Eight more matches continue the third phase of the Copa São Paulo this Monday (15). Check it out below:

11am – Taubaté x Atlético Guaratinguetá, in Guaratinguetá (SP)

11am – Coritiba x Juventus-SP, in São Paulo (Rua Javari)

2pm – Vitória x Ibrachina-SP, in São Paulo (Ibrachina Arena)

2:15 pm – Botafogo-SP x Sfera-SP, in Salto (SP)

6:30 pm – Aster-SP x Palmeiras, in Barueri (SP)

7:15 pm – Água Santa x Santos, in Diadema (SP)

8:45 pm – Portuguesa x Cruzeiro, in Mogi das Cruzes (SP)

9:30 pm – Flamengo x São José-RS, in Osasco (SP)