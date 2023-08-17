Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/16/2023 – 21:51

São Paulo is the first finalist of the Copa do Brasil. The classification for the decision of the national competition was reached, on the night of this Wednesday (16) at the Morumbi stadium, after a 2-0 victory over Corinthians. This result reversed the advantage obtained by Timão in the first leg of the semifinals, when they triumphed by 2-1 in Itaquera.

HE FINISHED! HE FINISHED! HE FINISHED! VIBRA, TRICOLOR PAULISTA! ❤️ Wellington Rato and Lucas Moura scored, the @Sao Paulo FC turned into the aggregate and is in the decision of the #CopaBetanoDoBrasil! COME TO MY FINAL, COME! pic.twitter.com/cEZeJ6Y6wp — Copa do Brasil (@CopaDoBrasilCBF) August 17, 2023

Supported by more than 62,000 fans and needing goals to qualify, São Paulo started the match advancing their lines to put pressure on Corinthians, who did little within the four lines. And coach Dorival Júnior’s bet began to pay off in the 12th minute of the first half. After Cássio missed the ball, Pablo Maia won a dispute with Yuri Alberto and played for Wellington Rato, who advanced with great freedom, adjusted the ball to his left leg and hit a bomb to open the scoring.

From then on, Tricolor reduced its rotation a little, but Timão continued to show very little. And, in the 31st minute, São Paulo had the brilliance of Lucas Moura to unbalance. The attacking midfielder launched from the right end to Wellington Rato, who headed it to the middle of the area, where the number 7 arrived at speed to prop up with his head and widen.

Made In Cotia. 7 ️ ⃣. : Victor Froes / Gazeta Press pic.twitter.com/Bc8pLf1nWx — Copa do Brasil (@CopaDoBrasilCBF) August 16, 2023

In the final stage, Corinthians improved and even created good opportunities, but São Paulo was superior to almost reach the third with Wellington Rato and hold the advantage until the final whistle.

Now São Paulo awaits this Wednesday’s game between Flamengo and Grêmio to meet its opponent in the big decision of the competition, which will be played in matches held on September 17th and 24th.