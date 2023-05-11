The Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) approved the new São Paulo minimum wage of R$1,550. The proposal is from Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who should hammer out the measure, which returns to the government after approval by the legislative house.

PL 704/2023 establishes that the new floor will be valid for both pay ranges and will represent a readjustment of 20.7% for the first and 18.7% for the second. In both cases, the proposed index is four times higher than the accumulated inflation in the last 12 months, of 4.65%, according to the IBGE.

The increase predicted by the current São Paulo administration is also higher than that granted for the state minimum in 2022, which was 10.3%. After proceeding under an emergency regime at Alesp, it was endorsed by the permanent committees and was ready to be voted on this Wednesday night (10).