The company’s brand will be printed on the uniform, on the shoulder blades; the agreement is valid for 1 game only

Sao Paulo Football Club announced which entered into a specific partnership with Viva Sorte for this Saturday’s match (3.Aug.2024) against Flamengo, valid for the Brasileirão, at 9:30 pm, at MorumBIS (SP).

The brand will be printed on the shirt, in the shoulder blade areas.

“Viva Sorte is yet another company that has placed its trust in São Paulo’s potential. The brand will be on display in a highly relevant game, and this one-off deal will certainly be successful, paving the way for future partnerships.”says Eduardo Toni, marketing director of the São Paulo club.

According to São Paulo, Viva Sorte has been operating in the capitalization market for over 15 years, carrying out award-winning philanthropic work, contributing to institutions such as Santas Casas, Apaes and the Cancer Hospital.

SAO PAULO IN THE BRAZILIAN LEAGUE

The São Paulo club is in 6th place in the Brazilian Championship, with 36 points won in 20 games. It is tied with Bahia in number of points, but has the advantage in goal difference. It hosts Atlético-GO in the next round, at MorumBIS.

Flamengo is leading the competition with 40 points. They are tied with Botafogo, also with 40 points, but have a better goal difference and have played one game less. They will face Palmeiras in the next round, on August 11.