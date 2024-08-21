THE São Paulo will carry out an action on Thursday (22.Aug.2024) in conjunction with the online betting platform Superbet. The São Paulo club used artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of Telê Santana, the coach who led the team to the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup in 1992 and 1993.

Telê, who died in 2006, will appear talking to the fans on video. The initiative will take place during the game between São Paulo and Nacional, from Uruguay, for the round of 16 of the Libertadores, at MorumBis.

The São Paulo team and the betting platform released a short teaser of the tribute on Tuesday. The post shows Renê Santana, Telê’s son, at MorumBIS: “Some traditions are passed down from generation to generation. Get ready for a great tribute. Stay tuned…”, said São Paulo, in a publication on X (Old Twitter).

Some traditions are passed down from generation to generation. A great tribute is coming soon. Stay tuned… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/JN8dIhLp89 — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 20, 2024

In January 2023, São Paulo unveiled a statue of Telê Santana, created by artist Edu Santos. It is located in front of gate 2 of MorumBis.

The statue shows Telê with the Libertadores and Club World Cup trophies won in 1992 and 1993.

The Libertadores is the main football competition in South America. If the São Paulo club advances to the next stage, it will receive approximately US$ 1.7 million (R$ 9.3 million) in prize money.

Superbet pays São Paulo approximately R$52 million per year to be featured on the club’s shirt as the main sponsor and on the back of the uniform. In addition to sponsoring São Paulo, they also have agreements with Fluminense and America-RJ.