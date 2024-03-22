Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/22/2024 – 21:49

São Paulo and Ferroviária drew 1-1, this Friday (22) at the Cotia Training Center, in the match that opened the 3rd round of Series A1 (first division) of the Brazilian Women's Football Championship.

Everything like the São Paulo classic! São Paulo and Ferroviária share the points this Friday! pic.twitter.com/t4ULzTidHl — Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) March 22, 2024

Even away from home, Ferroviária managed to open the scoring in the 21st minute of the second half with Micaelly taking a free kick. However, Mari Santos equalized for São Paulo at 34 in an opportunistic move.

After this result, the Morumbi team reached five points, maintaining second place in the competition classification. The Grenás Warriors reached 3rd place, with the same five points.

The 3rd round of the competition will continue next Saturday (23) with the meeting between Real Brasília and Avaí/Kindermann starting at 3pm (Brasília time). Furthermore, Cruzeiro and Internacional will meet at 4:30 pm.