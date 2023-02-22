With goals from Calleri, Pedrinho and Galoppo, São Paulo defeated São Bento by 3-0, on Tuesday night (21) at Estádio Municipal de Sorocaba, and guaranteed qualification for the quarterfinals of the Paulista Championship.

After the triumph for the 10th round of the first phase of the competition, Tricolor remains at the top of Group B, now with 20 points, eight more than third-placed Mirassol when there are only two rounds left for the end of the initial stage.

Related news:

The victory of the team led by Rogéri Ceni began to be built in the 45th minute of the first half, when the Argentine Galoppo reached his seventh goal in the competition after the ball was lifted in the area from a corner kick.

The other two goals of the match came in the final stage, with Pedrinho, at 37, and Calleri, already at 51.