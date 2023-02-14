The São Martinho Group reported a net profit of BRL 429.7 million in the third quarter of the 2022/23 crop year, which represents a drop of 38.3% compared to the same period of the previous year. The adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of the sugarcane company fell 13.2% on the same basis of comparison, to R$ 774.9 million.

The São Martinho Group’s net revenue reached BRL 1.534 billion in the third quarter of the harvest, an annual increase of 0.2%, as a result of lower ethanol sales prices (-13.5% over the third quarter of 2022) and higher prices of sugar (+13.2%).

The company’s Leverage Ratio on December 31 was equivalent to 1.24 times Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA, compared to 1.27 times in the second quarter of 2023.

According to the company, at the end of 2022, sugar price fixings for the 2022/23 harvest totaled around 349 thousand tons, at a price of approximately BRL 2,509/ton. For the 2023/24 harvest, fixings totaled close to 533,000 tons of sugar at a price of around BRL 2,316/ton.

The financial result for the third quarter totaled an expense of R$ 273.38 million, showing an increase of 105.8% compared to the same period last year. According to the company, the variation in the result reflects, mainly, the increase in expenses throughout the harvest, a result of the marking to market of derivatives (with no cash effect) that transform (SWAP) the portion of the debt in dollar and pre-fixed in indexation to the CDI.