Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 17:22

São Paulo, 24 – The São José do Rio Preto region, in São Paulo, recorded the highest sugarcane productivity in the 2023/24 harvest in the Center-South of Brazil, with 97 tons per hectare, 25% more than in the previous harvest, according to the Sugarcane Technology Center (CTC). The gain was 20 tons/hectare.

Considering the percentage gain, the leadership is occupied by Araçatuba, also in São Paulo, which closed the 2023/24 harvest with an average productivity of 93.8 tons per hectare, 25.5 tons more (or 37.3%) than than in the 2022/2023 harvest (68.3 tons/hectare).

“The high productivity is a consequence of the excellent climatic condition in the region this harvest, with well-distributed and above-average rainfall in most sugarcane producing regions,” said the CTC in a note.