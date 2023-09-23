In Barcelona, ​​Mario Sanzullo, finishing second, wins the Len Cup in the 10 km. The French Marc Antoine Olivier (1h52’52”8) beats the Italian European champion of the 25 km – both followed by Fabrizio Antonelli – author of 1h52’54”6 and Marcello Guidi (1h52’54”9), second in the general. An excellent confirmation for Sanzullo after the European title and the recent victory in the Capri-Napoli.

Among the women, Arianna Bridi was fourth in 2h00’44”90: she missed the last 200 metres. The German Lea Boy in 2h00’40”7 beats the Hungarian Bettina Fabian (in 2h00’41”8), who thus overtakes the thirty in the final ranking. General. Men: 1. Sanzullo 3600, 2. Guidi 3100, 3. Olivier (Fra) 1600, 4. Acerenza 1500. Women: 1. Fabian (Ung) 3400, 2. Bridi 3300, 3. Boy (Ger) 2100.

Asians

—

In Hangzhou, China, the Asian Games begin on Sunday with eagerly awaited swimming. China will look to take top spot in the Asian Games medal table in swimming for the first time since 2014 with confidence skyrocketing after the world championships. With Qin Haiyang (also fresh from the world record in the 200m) the double Olympic champion Zhang Yufei also leads a national team that won five gold medals, three silver and eight bronze in Fukuoka. The 24-year-old Qin has become, waiting for Peaty, the favorite for gold in Paris. “Fukuoka? Now we start from scratch, I have hung the medals on the wall and I will start a new challenge.” Zhang Yufei is confident after winning the world title in the 100m dolphin in Japan by beating Canadian Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil and American Torri Huske, and she also took a world silver in the 50m butterfly. Pan Zhanle will be another big medal hope for China in the fast freestyle, where South Korea’s Hwang Sun-woo will be a threat after silver in the 200 meters in Budapest and a bronze in Fukuoka. Compatriot Lee Ho-joon came sixth in the final, and with Pan and the Japanese Katsuhiro Matsumoto in the 200 freestyle we will probably see one of the races of the championship. Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, a double Olympic silver medalist, is in fine form: She broke her Hong Kong national record in the 50m freestyle a few weeks before the competition and will compete in four events in Hangzhou. The 25-year-old said she is “trying not to think too much” about what she can achieve at the Games: “Both the 100 and 200 meters are my favorite races, but you never know who will suddenly swim very fast, or predict how others will behave.”